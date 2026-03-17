Paramount is seeking an Executive Director, Sales to lead domestic theatrical distribution sales efforts, managing licensing and revenue strategies for the studio’s film releases across key exhibition markets. Based in Los Angeles, CA, this role is responsible for negotiating film rental agreements, securing theatrical playdates, coordinating early screenings and promotional initiatives, and maintaining strong relationships with theater owners, film buyers, and exhibition partners. The position also analyzes market performance, tracks competitive box office trends, prepares forecasts and reports for senior leadership, and ensures operational coordination around bookings, settlements, and theatrical marketing initiatives. The ideal candidate brings significant experience in theatrical distribution or exhibition, strong negotiation and analytical skills, and the ability to manage complex licensing activities in a fast-moving entertainment environment. The role offers a salary range of approximately $140,000–$170,000 plus benefits and bonus eligibility.

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