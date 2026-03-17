Sony Music Entertainment is seeking a Senior Commercial Counsel to join the Ceremony of Roses Legal & Business Affairs team, serving as the primary legal owner for retail, licensing, and commercial partnership activities while supporting select artist-facing deals, vendor agreements, and legal operations initiatives. In this role, you’ll draft, negotiate, and manage complex agreements including licensing and brand partnerships, retail and distribution contracts, and vendor services, advising business teams on deal structure, rights, financial terms, and operational considerations. The ideal candidate is a commercially minded attorney with 8–12+ years of in-house legal experience, deep expertise in music and entertainment merchandising, and a proven track record negotiating commercial agreements in fast-paced, commercially focused environments.

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For more information, please visit Sony Music’s careers page here