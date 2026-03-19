Meta is seeking a Product Growth Analyst to join its team and help build products and systems that connect billions of users across its global platforms. In this role, you’ll collaborate cross-functionally with Engineering, Product, Design, and Data teams to drive strategy, execute key initiatives, and deliver scalable solutions that enhance user experience and business outcomes. Responsibilities include defining roadmaps, leveraging data to inform decisions, and contributing to high-impact projects across Meta’s ecosystem, which spans social platforms, AI, and emerging technologies. The ideal candidate brings strong experience in their respective domain, excellent analytical and communication skills, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, highly collaborative environment.

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For more information, please visit Meta’s careers page here