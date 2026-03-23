Warner Bros. Discovery is seeking a DTC Communications Coordinator to support its Streaming and Programming Communications team, helping drive PR efforts for major streaming content across platforms like Max. In this Culver City-based role, you’ll draft and distribute press releases, manage press lists and coverage trackers, support day-to-day operations of PR social accounts (including @HBOMaxPR), pitch media, and coordinate cross-functional communications with Marketing, Media Relations, Awards, and Events teams. The ideal candidate brings 2+ years of experience in communications or public relations, strong writing and organizational skills, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, content-driven environment with a passion for storytelling and entertainment. The role offers a salary range of approximately $47,000–$88,000 plus benefits.

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For more information, please visit Warner Bros. Discovery’s careers page here