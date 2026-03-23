TikTok is seeking a Sports Ecosystem Strategy & Product Operation Manager to join its Sports Product Team, driving global sports content distribution, fan engagement, and creator ecosystem growth on the platform. In this role, you’ll optimize content distribution strategies, partner with recommendation algorithm teams to improve user experience, analyze user behavior and business data to inform strategy, and collaborate cross-functionally with product, engineering, and regional teams to scale high-quality sports content and creator participation. You’ll also identify opportunities within the creator ecosystem to boost retention and activity while owning key performance metrics such as watch time and content supply growth. The ideal candidate brings 3+ years of experience in strategy operations, product management, or data analysis, strong analytical and cross-functional collaboration skills, and a passion for sports and digital content ecosystems. This role offers a competitive base salary range of $108,800–$288,000 plus bonus, equity, and comprehensive benefits.

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