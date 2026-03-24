Paramount is seeking a Director, Marketing to lead strategic communications and partner-facing marketing initiatives within its U.S. Distribution team, based in New York, NY. This role is responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies that showcase Paramount’s portfolio of content and services, driving awareness, engagement, and revenue across distribution partners. You will collaborate cross-functionally with research, business intelligence, PR, and brand teams to translate data into compelling narratives and materials, while also overseeing internal communications, presentations, and cultural initiatives that keep teams aligned and informed. The position requires a balance of analytical thinking and creative storytelling, along with strong project management and stakeholder coordination skills in a fast-paced media environment. Ideal candidates bring 10+ years of experience in marketing, communications, or brand strategy, with a deep understanding of the evolving entertainment landscape and a proven ability to influence both internal and external audiences.

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For more information, please visit Paramount’s careers page here