ASCAP is seeking a Licensing Associate to join its General Licensing team in a remote capacity, driving new business development and supporting music licensing efforts across a wide range of industries. In this role, you’ll identify and prospect new clients, communicate the value of ASCAP’s licensing solutions, and manage outreach efforts to businesses including restaurants, hotels, retail, and fitness facilities. You’ll maintain CRM records, meet revenue and activity targets, and contribute to protecting the rights of songwriters and publishers by ensuring proper music licensing compliance. The ideal candidate brings strong communication and sales skills, a proactive and results-driven mindset, and the ability to thrive in a high-volume, target-oriented environment. This role offers a salary range of approximately $35,000–$36,000 plus benefits.

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For more information, please visit ASCAP’s careers page here