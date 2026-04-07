Meta is seeking a Head of Label Business Development (Music) to join its Music & Content Business Development team, leading global deal strategy and partnerships with record labels and music stakeholders across its ecosystem. In this role, you’ll negotiate high-value, multi-year music licensing agreements, define and align cross-functional strategy across product, legal, finance, and partnerships teams, and manage global licensing budgets while strengthening key partner relationships. You’ll play a critical role in expanding music experiences across Meta’s platforms—including Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads—driving mutual value for both Meta and its partners. The ideal candidate brings 10+ years of experience in business development or commercial negotiations within music, content, or digital media, a proven track record of closing complex deals, and strong cross-functional leadership and strategic planning skills. This role offers a competitive salary range of $193,000–$269,000, plus bonus, equity, and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information, please visit Meta’s careers page here