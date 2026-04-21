Take-Two Interactive is seeking a Director, Global Affairs (Americas) to lead public policy and regulatory strategy across North and South America, based in New York, New York. In this role, you’ll develop and execute legislative and regulatory advocacy strategies on key issues impacting the business, including online safety, privacy, AI, and consumer protection, while collaborating closely with legal, business, communications, and product teams. You’ll engage with government officials, regulatory bodies, industry trade associations, and civil society, representing Take-Two’s interests and helping shape policies that support its global operations. Additionally, you’ll monitor and analyze policy and legislative developments, contribute to advocacy programs and regulatory responses, and represent the company at industry events and stakeholder meetings across the region. The ideal candidate brings 8+ years of experience in public policy, a strong understanding of U.S. legislative and regulatory processes, and experience working across government, trade associations, and corporate environments, with familiarity in media, technology, or entertainment industries preferred. This role offers a salary range of $163,400–$241,820, plus bonus, equity, and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information, please visit Take-Two Interactive’s careers page here