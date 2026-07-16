Universal Music Group is seeking a Vice President, Product – Business Applications to join its Data & Analytics organization in Santa Monica, CA. Reporting to the Chief Data Officer, you will lead the strategy, development, and adoption of UMG’s artist-facing audience intelligence and CRM platform, transforming fan data, reporting, segmentation, and insights into intuitive tools that help artists and label teams drive audience growth, marketing execution, and fan monetization. You will define the multi-year product vision for UMG’s flagship artist platform, Halo, oversee product strategy and roadmap, lead cross-functional teams spanning Product, Engineering, UX, AI, and Data, establish product governance and success metrics, drive adoption across labels and global territories, and ensure artist-facing tools leverage AI while maintaining data privacy and security. The ideal candidate brings 10+ years of product management experience, with a proven track record building consumer-facing data products, CRM platforms, analytics tools, or audience intelligence solutions, along with expertise in AI-enabled product development, cross-functional leadership, and stakeholder management within media, entertainment, technology, or digital platforms. This role offers a salary range of $225,000–$365,000 annually, plus comprehensive medical, dental, and vision coverage, 401(k) with company contributions, student loan repayment assistance, tuition reimbursement, flexible PTO, paid winter break, Summer Fridays, paid parental leave, and additional UMG benefits.

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