VentureBeat reports: “Facebook’s F8 2019 has ended, but several moments from its two days of keynotes keep bouncing around in my head. On the positive side, Oculus Quest finally got a release date, Oculus’s Lindsay Young espoused the company’s sincere belief that “VR is the next frontier of human interaction,” and Facebook Reality Labs’ Ronald Mallet demonstrated photorealistic 3D chat avatars that accurately reflect even facial expressions in VR.”

Read more