gamesindustry.biz reports: “Google has updated the process for copyright holders to manually claim against videos on YouTube. In a post on the YouTube Creators blog, the internet giant said the changes follow a “recent uptick of manual claims, especially for short segments”, which has caused confusion as YouTubers aren’t always clear as to which parts of their videos are violating companies’ copyrights.”
IP Holders Can Now Manually Timestamp YouTube Videos In Copyright Claims