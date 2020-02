Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Mobile startup FunCraft has emerged from stealth as it announces a successful funding round of $1.8 million. The investment was led by Play Ventures, reports GamesBeat, with contributions from Zynga co-founder Mark Pincus, the CEOs of Gucci and Huuuge Games, plus the co-founders of Allbirds, Harry’s and Warby Parker.”

Read more