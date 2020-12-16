The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Fox is implementing a new program, Fastrack, to improve representation on its unscripted programming. Launched by the network’s in-house unscripted studio Fox Alternative Entertainment, the program will see two to three candidates of diverse backgrounds placed on production teams as associate producers across the division’s various shows (including mega-hit The Masked Singer) starting in January.”
