C|Net reports: “The idea of a metaverse — a computer-generated environment where people can interact with each other using AR, VR and other technologies — is something Facebook has been discussing since it acquired virtual reality headset maker Oculus in 2014. Building out the metaverse is of interest to many large tech companies, with developers comparing it to the internet in terms of openness and interoperability.”
Facebook's 3D Social Metaverse Will Be Partly Built in Europe