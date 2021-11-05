Top Speakers from ViacomCBS, AMC Networks, Yahoo, Netflix, Discovery, Forbes, PBS, Roku, Epic Games, Vevo, Facebook, A+E Networks
Future of Television, an innovative event for the digital, streaming, television and video industries, will take place online November 8-11. The 19th annual conference features a curated agenda dedicated to what’s on the horizon for streaming, digital video creation, investment, connected entertainment, and more.
Join the most influential decision-makers in the digital entertainment industry at Digital Media Wire’s Annual Future of Television! Held online, the Future of Television is the perfect place to gain insights & share ideas about the future of television, video, & connected entertainment!
The event will kick off with a panel on The Future of the Post Pandemic Television Business, featuring Forbes, PBS, Scripps Networks, Yahoo, and Epic Games, followed by a Keynote Conversation with Kevin Mayer, former CEO of TikTok and COO of ByteDance.
The business event for senior executives at entertainment, media and technology companies includes twenty two sessions over the course of the program, including keynotes, panels and presentations. The full agenda is available at https://www.televisionconference.com/2021-agenda/
The event hosts over 40 top speakers who highlight the latest innovations, trends and developments in the television and video industries.
Speakers Include:
Russell Arons, President, G4 TV
Nancy Beaton, Vice President of Strategy, Together Labs
David Bloom, Senior Contributor, Forbes, Tubefilter
Chris Buckner, Co-Founder & CEO, Mainline
Myra Byrom, Director of Esports Operations, Mainline
Michael Chavez Booth, General Manager – North America, The Story Mob
Che Chou, Senior Director of Esports, Ubisoft
Andrea Clarke-Hall, Head of Global Business Development, Tubi
Daniel Crothers, Co-Founder, VeVe
Darin David, CEO, Steel Curtain U., Co-Founder, Launch Esports
John Depa, Live Broadcast Producer, Riot Games
Hrishi Desai, Partner, Co-Head of Literary Department, ICM Partners
Kelly DiGregorio, VP of Partner Management and Operations, Dapper Labs
Colin Dixon, Chief Analyst & Founder, nScreenMedia
Ari Evans, Founder, CEO, Maestro
Falon Fatemi, CEO & Co-Founder, Fireside
Bessie Frank, VP, Platform Partnerships, StreamElements
Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, SVP of Revenue Operations, VEVO
Bernie Gallardo Lautrette, Artist Manager, Netflix
Mark Garner, EVP, Global Content Sales & Business Development, A+E Networks
Claudio Giugliano, US Coast Guard
Dana Harris-Bridson, Editor-in-Chief, Indiewire
Jaci Hays, Chief Operations Officer, FaZe Clan
Heather Hisserich, Director of Production, Mainline
Rob Johnson, CEO, CSL Esports
Seb Joseph, Senior News Editor, Digiday
Damon Lau, Head of Esports, United Talent Agency
Blake Lawrence, CEO, Opendorse
Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer and Head of Digital Sales, Cinedigm
Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer, Yahoo
Brett Marks, Director, Business Development & Gaming/Immersive Media Lead, Columbia Records
Kevin Mayer, Chairman of the Board of DAZN Group, Co-CEO and Co-Chairperson of the Board, FRX II
Mickey Meyer, President, Group Nine Studios
Kevin Mitchell, Founder & CEO, College Esports X
Saira Mueller, Editor, WIRED Games
Lauren Neustadter, President of Film & Television, Hello Sunshine
Oliver Parsons, US Air Force Officer & Founder, Air Force Gaming
Miles Perkins, Industry Manager, Epic Games
Nicole Pike, Global Sector Head of Esports and Gaming, YouGov
Phil Ranta, CEO, Wormhole Labs
Matthew Reece, Counsel & Director, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips
Greg Riker, Head of Business Development, Americas, Metrological (a Comcast company)
Ira Rubenstein, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, PBS
Tom Ryan, President & CEO, Streaming, ViacomCBS; Co-Founder & CEO, Pluto TV
Jeffrey Schick, Senior Vice President, North America, Cloud Sales, Oracle
Doug Scott, Co-Founder, Subnation
Lucas Shaw, Entertainment Reporter, Bloomberg
Travis Lynn, Head Esports Coach, Shawnee State University
Kristina Shepard, National Brand Team Lead, The Roku Channel, AVOD at Roku
Ned Sherman, Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, Founder, Digital Media Wire
Shannon Snow, Director of Entertainment, Facebook
Bart Spriester, VP and GM, Content and Streaming Providers Suite, Comcast Technology Solutions
Billy Sprout, Director of Collegiate Esports, Mainline
Jon Steinlauf, Chief U.S. Advertising Sales Officer, Discovery, Inc.
Wim Stocks, SVP Partnership & Commercial, Belong Gaming & Vindex
Mike Sullivan, Founder, Space Force Gaming
Aisha Thomas-Petit, Chief Diversity & Equity & Inclusion Officer, AMC Networks
Laura Tomlin, Chief Administrative Officer, Scripps Networks
Mike Vorhaus, CEO, Vorhaus Advisors
Andrew Wallenstein, President and Chief Media Analyst, Variety Intelligence Platform
Justin Watson, Co-Founder & CTO, Brime
Geoff Weiss, Senior Editor, Tubefilter
Brad Wilson, EVP, Growth & Revenue, WarnerMedia
Marshall Zelaznik, CEO, Esports Engine
Sponsors and Media Partners Include: Comcast Technology Solutions, Epic Games, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, Vevo, Metrological, SAG-AFTRA, CMO Asia, NYWIFT, Westside Digital Mix, IAEL, Streaming Video Alliance, WITI, EventBrowse, Digital LA, AListDaily, Subnation, Gary’s Guide, and Interactive Television Alliance.
About FOTV
The Future of Television is the leading event for senior representatives from television broadcasters, digital studios, cable networks, digital distribution networks, brands, advertising firms, VCs, social networks, technology providers, analysts & press. Unlike some other industry events, the FOTV focuses on bringing together the people who really matter to meet in a lively yet intimate environment that allows access & privacy to build & grow relationships & partnerships. Visit www.televisionconference.com for more information.