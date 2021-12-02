Digiday reports: “Amazon had hoped to celebrate Cyber Monday with a big helping of publisher-supplied shoppable live video this year. With one notable exception, those hopes went unfulfilled. More than two years after renewing focus on its live-stream shopping product, Amazon Live, Amazon is still mostly reliant on an eclectic collection of reality TV stars and YouTubers to deliver live video content, despite months of efforts to recruit publishers and the audiences they’ve amassed on other platforms.”

Read More