Variety reports: “A new blockchain technology company spotlighting creator equity is rolling out its first series of non-fungible tokens — a collection that includes five unreleased tracks from DMX and a photograph of jazz legend Miles Davis. Melanated NFT Gallery, a Black- and female-owned startup in the NFT and metaverse space, is backed by marketing executive and New York Times bestselling author Nea Simone.”
Home Featured Top Slider DMX, Miles Davis NFTs Among Inaugural Collection From Black, Female-Owned Blockchain Startup