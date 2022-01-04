Variety reports: “Americans now spend nearly as much time streaming user-generated videos on YouTube, TikTok and other online platforms as they do watching traditional TV. That’s according to a new study from the Consumer Technology Association analyzing U.S. content creator trends. The trade group’s research report, “Exploring the Creator Economy,” found that overall, user-created content accounts for 39% of weekly media hours consumed by Americans vs. 61% for traditional media.”

Read More