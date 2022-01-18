Music Business Worldwide reports: “Simon Perry has been named President and Head of A&R, North America, at Sentric Music Group, signalling what the independent publisher says is its full entry into the US market. In the two newly created roles, Perry will establish Sentric’s operations in North America, hiring staff in every major US market across offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, Miami and the Mid-West, says Sentric.”

Read More