Digiday reports: “As brands speed up their metaverse activity in 2022, agencies are adjusting their game plans to stay relevant in the virtual world to come. These days, proto-metaverse platforms like Roblox and Fortnite are chock-full of virtual activations by brands such as AT&T and Ralph Lauren. These branded spaces are often designed by in-game developer studios, most of whom began as casual players.”

Read More