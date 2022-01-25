Digital Media Wire’s annual event brings together 2,000 decision-makers from video, music, games and advertising as well as startups, innovators, technologists and press online, February 7-11, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA–(January 24, 2022) – Recognized by Hollywood insiders, digital influencers and media-tech industry leaders throughout the world as a “must-attend” event, the 9th annual Digital Entertainment World (DEW) will assemble the leaders in the business of creating and monetizing digital entertainment content. This year’s event will be held online, reaching decision makers from across the globe.
DEW2022 will explore “Entering the Metaverse” – a theme that is central to the future of the entertainment, media & technology industries. The conference will explore this theme – including the explosion of businesses around blockchain games, NFTs, XR & virtual worlds – alongside other key digital & technology developments that continue to drive the “Creator Economy”, such as streaming, OTT, influencer marketing, esports, games, podcasting, licensing, UCG & branded content.
DEW includes 5 tracks and 75 speakers on topics essential to the future of video, music, brands, marketing, gaming, AR/VR, and AI, with keynotes and fireside chats from Vevo, UTA, WarnerMedia, Whip Media, Griffin Gaming Partners, and more. Speakers include:
Confirmed Speakers Include:
Chris Akhavan, Chief Business Officer, Forte
Adam Arrigo, CEO and Co-Founder, Wave
Alexia Bedat, Associate, Klaris
Eric Bergner, Partner, Digital and Technology Transactions, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
David Berkowitz, SVP, Corporate Marketing & Communications, Mediaocean
Ali Berman, Partner & Head of Digital Talent, United Talent Agency
David Bloom, Senior Contributor, Tubefilter
Susan Brazer, CEO & Founder, LionShare Media
Jordan Bromley, Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips
Ricky Ray Butler, CEO, BEN Group
Christina (Rood) Calio, Co-Founder, Popins
Raffaella Camera, Head of Brands & Advertisers Solutions, Epic Games Unreal Engine
Dawn Chmielewski, U.S. Entertainment Business Correspondent, Reuters; Author, Binge Times
Tatiana Cirisano, Music Industry Analyst & Consultant, MIDiA Research
Jeff Clanagan, CEO, Laugh at Loud
Tim Clark, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, NASCAR
Nicole Cleary, VP of Client Partnerships, G4
Tara DeVeaux, Chief Marketing Officer, Wild Card Creative Group; Managing Director, 3AM & Insights@Wild Card
Colin Dixon, Founder and Chief Analyst, nScreenMedia
JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Marketing & Programming, Vevo
Maureen Fan, CEO & Co-Founder, Baobab Studios
David Fink, Partner, Venable
Julian Franco, Senior Vice President, Product Management, HBO Max
Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, SVP, Revenue & Distribution Operations, Vevo
Jamie Gutfreund, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Whalar
Carol Hanley, President, Whip Media
Christina Heller, CEO, Metastage
Howard Homonoff, Senior U.S. Media & Entertainment Industry Advisor, Grant Thornton
Natalie Jarvey, Entertainment Business Correspondent, Insider
Jennifer Kavanagh, SVP, Marketing & Media, Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Kessler, Global Head of UTA IQ, United Talent Agency
Jim King, CEO, Spoken Giants
Jesse Kirshbaum, Chief Marketing Officer, Dreamstage
Paul Kontonis, Chief Marketing Officer, Revry
Peter Letz, Agent, Digital Media & Gaming, Creative Artists Agency
Peter Levin, Managing Director, Griffin Gaming Partners
John Linden, CEO, Mythical Games
Holly Liu, Investor / Co-Founder, Kabam
Jim Louderback, GM & SVP, VidCon
Matt Lutz, Founder and CEO, Music Benefactors
Sarah Malkin, Head of Metaverse Media Programming, Meta
Brett Marks, Director, Business Development & Gaming/Immersive Media Lead, Columbia Records
Dermot McCormack, President, LiveONE
Mickey Meyer, President, Group Nine Studios
Jamil Moledina, CEO, Hexagram
David Morin, Industry Relations, Epic Games, Executive Director, Academy Software Foundation
Ryan Mullins, Founder & CEO, Aglet
Michelle Munson, CEO & Co-Founder, Eluvio
Josh Neuman, President, MELON
Will Page, Author, Tarzan Economics; Visiting Fellow, London School of Economics; Former Chief Economist, Spotify and PRS for Music
UnJu Paik, Head of Business Affairs, Wondery
Tony Parisi, Head of AR/VR Ads and eCommerce, Unity
Emily Powers, Head of BritBox North America, BritBox
Shannon Pruitt, Global Chief Content Officer, Stagwell Media Network
Jon Radoff, CEO, Beamable
Steve Raizes, SVP of Podcasts, ViacomCBS
Nanea Reeves, CEO & Co-Founder, TRIPP
Greg Riker, Head of Business Development, Americas, Metrological
Ty Roberts, Co-Founder, CEO and CTO, FanTracks
Oren Rosenbaum, Partner & Head of Audio, United Talent Agency
Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, ViacomCBS
Doug Scott, Co-Founder, Subnation
Greg Selkoe, CEO & Co-Founder, XSET
Pat Shah, Head of Content Acquisition & Development, Audible
Anya Shapina, Head of Performance, The Sandbox
Ned Sherman, Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips; Founder, Digital Media Wire
Anat Shperling, Co-Founder & CEO, Toya
Shahar Sorek, CMO, Overwolf
Matt Sorg, Leading Tech and Product – Gaming, Solana Labs
Bart Spriester, Vice President & General Manager of Content & Streaming Providers Suite, Comcast Technology Solutions
Paco Suro, GM Mass Pay, Tipalti
Andy Swanson, Head of Developer Relations, mod.io
Paul Sweeting, CEO, Concurrent Media; Editor & Co-Chair, RightsTech
Colin Thomson, CEO & Founder, Kast Media
Kevin Tran, Media Analyst, VIP/Variety
Natalia Vasilyeva, VP of Marketing, Anzu
Jon Vlassopulos, VP, Global Head of Music, Roblox
Mike Vorhaus, CEO, Vorhaus Advisors
Amy Wigler, VP of Multiplatform Content & Marketing, PBS
Brad Wilson, Executive Vice President, Growth and Revenue, WarnerMedia
View the full speaker list: https://www.dewexpo.com/2022-
speakers
The fast-growing five-day conference includes 5 tracks: Streaming + TV, Brands + Entertainment, Games + Esports, RightsTech, and Music + Podcasts.
With sponsors and media partners including Vevo, Epic Games, Whip Media, Tipalti, Grant Thornton, Manatt, Eluvio, Comcast Technology Solutions, Metrological, GOAL Ventures, Signiant, HFA|Rumblefish, Anzu, Fusicology, Gary’s Guide, IGDA, Interactive Television Alliance, Parks Associates, Westside Digital Mix, International Association of Entertainment Lawyers, Women in Technology International, CMO Asia, 80 Level, The Game Audio Network Guild, M2 Insights, and Streaming Video Alliance.
For press registrations, please go to https://www.dewexpo.com/press-
registration
Media Contacts:
Ginny Cheung
Emma Jordan