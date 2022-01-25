Digital Media Wire’s annual event brings together 2,000 decision-makers from video, music, games and advertising as well as startups, innovators, technologists and press online, February 7-11, 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA–(January 24, 2022) – Recognized by Hollywood insiders, digital influencers and media-tech industry leaders throughout the world as a “must-attend” event, the 9th annual Digital Entertainment World (DEW) will assemble the leaders in the business of creating and monetizing digital entertainment content. This year’s event will be held online, reaching decision makers from across the globe.

DEW2022 will explore “Entering the Metaverse” – a theme that is central to the future of the entertainment, media & technology industries. The conference will explore this theme – including the explosion of businesses around blockchain games, NFTs, XR & virtual worlds – alongside other key digital & technology developments that continue to drive the “Creator Economy”, such as streaming, OTT, influencer marketing, esports, games, podcasting, licensing, UCG & branded content.

DEW includes 5 tracks and 75 speakers on topics essential to the future of video, music, brands, marketing, gaming, AR/VR, and AI, with keynotes and fireside chats from Vevo, UTA, WarnerMedia, Whip Media, Griffin Gaming Partners, and more. Speakers include:

Confirmed Speakers Include:

Chris Akhavan, Chief Business Officer, Forte

Adam Arrigo, CEO and Co-Founder, Wave

Alexia Bedat, Associate, Klaris

Eric Bergner, Partner, Digital and Technology Transactions, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

​​David Berkowitz, SVP, Corporate Marketing & Communications, Mediaocean

Ali Berman, Partner & Head of Digital Talent, United Talent Agency

David Bloom, Senior Contributor, Tubefilter

Susan Brazer, CEO & Founder, LionShare Media

Jordan Bromley, Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

Ricky Ray Butler, CEO, BEN Group

Christina (Rood) Calio, Co-Founder, Popins

Raffaella Camera, Head of Brands & Advertisers Solutions, Epic Games Unreal Engine

Dawn Chmielewski, U.S. Entertainment Business Correspondent, Reuters; Author, Binge Times

Tatiana Cirisano, Music Industry Analyst & Consultant, MIDiA Research

Jeff Clanagan, CEO, Laugh at Loud

Tim Clark, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, NASCAR

Nicole Cleary, VP of Client Partnerships, G4

Tara DeVeaux, Chief Marketing Officer, Wild Card Creative Group; Managing Director, 3AM & Insights@Wild Card

Colin Dixon, Founder and Chief Analyst, nScreenMedia

JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Marketing & Programming, Vevo

Maureen Fan, CEO & Co-Founder, Baobab Studios

David Fink, Partner, Venable

Julian Franco, Senior Vice President, Product Management, HBO Max

​​Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, SVP, Revenue & Distribution Operations, Vevo

Jamie Gutfreund, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Whalar

Carol Hanley, President, Whip Media

Christina Heller, CEO, Metastage

Howard Homonoff, Senior U.S. Media & Entertainment Industry Advisor, Grant Thornton

Natalie Jarvey, Entertainment Business Correspondent, Insider

Jennifer Kavanagh, SVP, Marketing & Media, Philadelphia Eagles

Joe Kessler, Global Head of UTA IQ, United Talent Agency

Jim King, CEO, Spoken Giants

Jesse Kirshbaum, Chief Marketing Officer, Dreamstage

Paul Kontonis, Chief Marketing Officer, Revry

Peter Letz, Agent, Digital Media & Gaming, Creative Artists Agency

Peter Levin, Managing Director, Griffin Gaming Partners

John Linden, CEO, Mythical Games

Holly Liu, Investor / Co-Founder, Kabam

Jim Louderback, GM & SVP, VidCon

Matt Lutz, Founder and CEO, Music Benefactors

Sarah Malkin, Head of Metaverse Media Programming, Meta

Brett Marks, Director, Business Development & Gaming/Immersive Media Lead, Columbia Records

Dermot McCormack, President, LiveONE

Mickey Meyer, President, Group Nine Studios

Jamil Moledina, CEO, Hexagram

David Morin, Industry Relations, Epic Games, Executive Director, Academy Software Foundation

Ryan Mullins, Founder & CEO, Aglet

Michelle Munson, CEO & Co-Founder, Eluvio

Josh Neuman, President, MELON

Will Page, Author, Tarzan Economics; Visiting Fellow, London School of Economics; Former Chief Economist, Spotify and PRS for Music

UnJu Paik, Head of Business Affairs, Wondery

Tony Parisi, Head of AR/VR Ads and eCommerce, Unity

Emily Powers, Head of BritBox North America, BritBox

Shannon Pruitt, Global Chief Content Officer, Stagwell Media Network

Jon Radoff, CEO, Beamable

Steve Raizes, SVP of Podcasts, ViacomCBS

Nanea Reeves, CEO & Co-Founder, TRIPP

Greg Riker, Head of Business Development, Americas, Metrological

Ty Roberts, Co-Founder, CEO and CTO, FanTracks

​​Oren Rosenbaum, Partner & Head of Audio, United Talent Agency

Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, ViacomCBS

Doug Scott, Co-Founder, Subnation

Greg Selkoe, CEO & Co-Founder, XSET

Pat Shah, Head of Content Acquisition & Development, Audible

Anya Shapina, Head of Performance, The Sandbox

Ned Sherman, Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips; Founder, Digital Media Wire

Anat Shperling, Co-Founder & CEO, Toya

Shahar Sorek, CMO, Overwolf

Matt Sorg, Leading Tech and Product – Gaming, Solana Labs

Bart Spriester, Vice President & General Manager of Content & Streaming Providers Suite, Comcast Technology Solutions

Paco Suro, GM Mass Pay, Tipalti

Andy Swanson, Head of Developer Relations, mod.io

Paul Sweeting, CEO, Concurrent Media; Editor & Co-Chair, RightsTech

Colin Thomson, CEO & Founder, Kast Media

Kevin Tran, Media Analyst, VIP/Variety

Natalia Vasilyeva, VP of Marketing, Anzu

Jon Vlassopulos, VP, Global Head of Music, Roblox

Mike Vorhaus, CEO, Vorhaus Advisors

Amy Wigler, VP of Multiplatform Content & Marketing, PBS

Brad Wilson, Executive Vice President, Growth and Revenue, WarnerMedia

The fast-growing five-day conference includes 5 tracks: Streaming + TV, Brands + Entertainment, Games + Esports, RightsTech, and Music + Podcasts.

With sponsors and media partners including Vevo, Epic Games, Whip Media, Tipalti, Grant Thornton, Manatt, Eluvio, Comcast Technology Solutions, Metrological, GOAL Ventures, Signiant, HFA|Rumblefish, Anzu, Fusicology, Gary’s Guide, IGDA, Interactive Television Alliance, Parks Associates, Westside Digital Mix, International Association of Entertainment Lawyers, Women in Technology International, CMO Asia, 80 Level, The Game Audio Network Guild, M2 Insights, and Streaming Video Alliance.

