TechCrunch reports: “Twitter today is introducing a new shopping feature called Twitter Shops, which will allow merchants to curate a collection of up to 50 products to showcase on their Twitter profile. The mobile-first feature, which is free to use, aims to encourage users to go from talking about products on Twitter’s platform to actually clicking through to browse the merchant’s selection, then check out.”
Twitter Expands E-Commerce Efforts With Launch of Mobile Storefronts, Twitter Shops