Digiday reports: “Like other world-spanning fandoms such as K-pop and anime, esports is a universal language that brands can use to reach consumers outside their domestic markets. To take advantage of esports’ global reach, Korean esports team Gen. G has intentionally established a presence in three major markets – Korea, North America and China – allowing its local partners in all three regions to reach new audiences.”
Home Featured Top Slider How Esports Organization Gen.G’s Cross-Market Strategy Helps Attract New Brand Partnerships