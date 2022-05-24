Music Business Worldwide reports: “The company has today taken the wraps off a new NFT-gated project called the Venice Music Collective. Amongst the perks on offer for artists accepted into this Collective? Access to a new physical space in Los Angeles called Venice House, which includes recording studios and a pool – and is claimed to offer “the creative spirit of Laurel Canyon into the modern-day era”.”
