MusicBusinessWorldwide reports: “When Warner Music Group confirmed its acquisition of 300 Entertainment for $400 million late last year, the company also confirmed that 300’s leader, Kevin Liles, was – under Warner’s roof – to be appointed Chairman & CEO across both 300 and Elektra Music Group. Elektra Music Group was a frontline label group in New York launched by WMG in 2018, housing labels like Fueled By Ramen, Roadrunner Records, Low Country Sound, DTA Records, and Public Consumption.”

Read More