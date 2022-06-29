NextTV reports: “The SiriusXM app has become the latest native addition to Comcast’s Xfinity X1, Flex and XClass TV platforms. Users of these TVOS systems will have native voice control access to 425 ad-free satellite radio SiriusXM channels, along with flagship personality Howard Stern. They’ll also be offered a three-month-free signup promotion. Existing SiriusXM customers just need to sign in with their credentials to use their account on their Comcast devices.”

