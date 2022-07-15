Music Business Worldwide reports: “Social music platform Stationhead has closed a $12 million Series A financing round led by Buttonwood Group Advisors. The startup has also secured investment from a heavyweight list of music industry backers, including Red Light Management, TMWRK, Round Hill Publishing, Avex Entertainment, Craig Kallman and Julie Greenwald of Atlantic Records, Kevin Liles of 300 Entertainment, and Jason Flom of Lava Records, and DJ, songwriter and music producer, Diplo.”

