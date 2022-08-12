Fierce Video reports: “Tubi, the Fox-owned free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, is expanding its presence in Latin America this month with launches in five new countries. New locations slated for launch include Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala and Panama. It marks the latest for Tubi, which is already available in Mexico since the AVOD platform launched there in 2020. Tubi library content in the region will be localized in Spanish-language.”

Read More