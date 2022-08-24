Social Media Today reports: “After it was spotted in testing by several users, TikTok has confirmed that it’s currently experimenting with a new ‘Nearby’ content feed, in addition to the current ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ tabs. As it sounds, TikTok’s Nearby feed displays content posted by users in your current location. That could enable TikTok to showcase locally relevant updates which relate to your interests.”
