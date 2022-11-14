The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Hulu with Live TV is expanding its channel lineup. The Disney-owned virtual multichannel video provider (vMVPD) is adding 14 new channels over the next few weeks, including two well-established independent options: Hallmark Channel and The Weather Channel. The addition of Hallmark comes in the midst of its popular annual holiday programming push Countdown to Christmas, which includes three original movies per week. The channel will join Hulu’s lineup Nov. 14, along with the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, with the Hallmark Drama channel being available as an add-on. Hallmark Channel is owned by the greeting giant card giant of the same name.”

