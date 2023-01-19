CNN reports: “Instagram on Thursday announced a new feature called “quiet mode,” which aims to help users focus and set boundaries with friends and followers. When the option is enabled, all notifications will be paused and the profile’s activity status will change to ‘In quiet mode.” If someone sends a direct message during this time, Instagram will automatically send an auto-reply notifying the sender that “quiet mode” is activated.”
