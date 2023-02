The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Does Disney need Hulu? Does Comcast want Hulu? Can the two sector giants strike a win-win deal for Hulu? Those are just some of the questions swirling around Wall Street these days. But don’t expect clear answers in Philadelphia, home of Comcast, or Burbank, home to Disney, right now. After all, it’s complicated, and there is no immediate deal deadline pressure … yet.”

Read More