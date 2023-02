Digital Music News reports: “Warner Chappell Music has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with MZMC Inc., a prominent production and publishing company leading the global expansion of K-pop. Under the partnership, Warner Chappell Music receives global publishing admin rights to MZMC’s entire catalog, including songs like Taeyeon’s “Fine,” EXO’s “Ko Ko Bop,” “Love Shot,” and “Tempo,” “RBB (Really Bad Boy)” by Red Velvet, and “We Go Up” by NCT Dream.”

