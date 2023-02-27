Variety reports: “Netflix’s presentation of the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards show garnered more than 1.1 million views on Sunday for the livestream on YouTube. The total comprises views tallied by YouTube for the 2023 SAG Awards’ main feed (865,000 views) and the audio descriptive feed (248,000 views) within 10 hours of the broadcast’s conclusion. The SAG Awards ceremony livestream — which ran 2 hours and 14 minutes and carried no ads — is available to rewatch on Netflix’s YouTube channel.”

