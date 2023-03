The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Tastemade has struck a multiyear deal with Constellation Brands — the wine and spirits company behind Robert Mondavi Winery, Lingua Franca, The Prisoner Wine Company and High West Whiskey, among others — to create a slate of original programming. The multimillion-dollar deal will include the creation and sale of original series to outside streamers, as well as the development of original shows for Tastemade’s ad-supported streaming channel.”

Read More