The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Fox’s Tubi has signed an exclusive content deal with Vice Media Group for eight new Tubi Original documentaries. The first, The Cult of Elon, about Tesla founder and controversial Twitter owner Elon Musk, will debut on the free, ad-supported streaming platform on April 24. The second documentary, Vigilante Inc., a look at the rise of online vigilantism, will launch on the FAST channel on May 6.”

Read More