Social Media Today reports: “YouTube’s looking to enable all music fans to engage with the excitement of Coachella, with the platform, for the first time, hosting live-streams of all stages of the sold-out event. The first weekend of the mega-festival, which will be held over three days next month (April 14th to 16th) will be broadcast in full to all YouTube users around the world, including performances by Gorillaz, BLACKPINK, Deadmau5 and more.”

