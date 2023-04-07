Tube Filter reports: “YouTube‘s giving podcasts a big chunk of territory on creators’ channels. As first spotted by 9to5Google, YouTube has added a “Podcasts” tab to some some channel pages, giving it equal billing with longtime mainstay tabs like “Home” (the channel’s default landing page), “Live” (which shows a channel creator’s livestreams) “Playlists” (which shows any playlists the creator has made to organize their uploads), and “Channels” (which shows the creator’s other channels).”

Read More