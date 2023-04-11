Tech Crunch reports: “Google TV, the company’s smart TV operating system that powers Chromecast devices and various TVs, is today getting a significant update aimed at expanding access to free, streaming TV. The company announced this morning Google TV will now integrate access to free streaming channels like Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News directly in its redesigned Live tab, alongside its existing lineup of channels from free streamer Pluto TV.”

Read More