Music Business Worldwide reports: “Roxi, a music streaming service for television, has attracted £7 million ($8.7m) in new funding. The investment comes as Roxi, based in the UK, prepares to launch the service in the US, The Daily Mail reported Saturday (April 15). According to The Daily Mail, The startup raised the funds from existing investor comedian Alexander Armstrong, as well as U2 guitarist Adam Clayton and the band’s ex-manager Paul McGuinness.”

