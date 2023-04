The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Top toy makers Hasbro and Mattel have teamed up for multi-year licensing agreements to create co-branded toys and games for their major theatrical releases this summer. As the toy makers ramp up their Hollywood ambitions, Hasbro will create Barbie-branded Monopoly games to launch in fall 2023, while Mattel will produce Transformers-branded UNO games, set to release later this year. And Transformers-branded Hot Wheels vehicles will debut in early 2024.”

