The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Imax has unveiled its latest multi-theater deals at CinemaCon, this time with CMX Cinemas as it expands in Florida and with Cinemex in Mexico. CMX Cinemas is expanding its partnership Imax by picking up another three screens with laser projection systems. The agreement will see two new Imax locations open in Daytona Beach and Palm Beach in Florida, while an existing theater in Miami will be upgraded to a laser projection system.”

Read More