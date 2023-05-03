Music Ally reports: “Decentralised streaming service Audius has added a toggle switch to artists’ settings page that enables them to opt in to allowing interactions with AI-generated tracks uploaded by other artists and fans. By toggling the switch on, artists permit users to upload AI-generated tracks which were trained on their music. Those tracks will then appear in a new ‘Generated with AI’ area on the original artist’s Audius profile.”
