Broadband TV News reports: “Virgin TV customers can now access a host of popular shows and movies through Paramount+. The streaming service is available to Virgin Media customers with Virgin TV 360 or Stream for £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year. Paramount+ brings together exclusive originals, blockbuster films and iconic series across every genre from the Paramount library, including Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, SHOWTIME and the Smithsonian Channel.”

