Crast reports: “In the music industry in general, it is more or less impossible for ordinary investors to purchase music rights. Thus, Web3 startups saw an opportunity to tokenize music assets, giving fans access to music rights in an entirely new fashion. Of course, it garnered a lot of interest during the crypto boom a few years back. For example, Royal launched an NFT-based music platform that allows fans to buy and sell tokenized ownership of songs.”

