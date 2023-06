Deadline reports: “All3Media, the British super-producer behind hits including The Traitors and 1917, is up for sale. Owners Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global have engaged bankers at JP Morgan to conduct an auction for the production asset, according to The Daily Telegraph. Plans are said to be at an early stage and could yet be derailed by rocky market conditions, but there is hope that All3Media can fetch more than £1B ($1.2B).”

Read More