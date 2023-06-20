Yahoo! Entertainment reports: “TikTok and Candle Media have entered a strategic partnership wherein Candle Media’s business units will create custom creator-focused opportunities for the TikTok platform’s users. Chiefly, Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine (which Candle Media acquired in 2021) will help elevate underrepresented indie authors of the #BookTok community. Authors will be able to support the development of film, TV, and audio projects.”

