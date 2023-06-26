Music Ally reports: “Music creation firm Splice is adding a new channel to its Discord server called ‘Diamonds’. It’s focused on under-represented genders and LGBTQIA+ musicians, and will be hosted by songwriter, producer and artist MNDR (pictured). Splice said that the channel will host monthly livestreams and Q&A sessions exploring production, songwriting, sampling and collaboration, while also providing its community with a space to connect and share their own knowledge.”

