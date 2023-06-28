The Verge reports: “The ChatGPT app on iOS now lets paid users access information surfaced by Microsoft’s Bing. In the app’s most recent update, OpenAI says subscribers who pay for its $20 per month ChatGPT Plus plan receive up-to-date information from the web. Microsoft, which made a multibillion-dollar investment into OpenAI earlier this year, announced Bing would become the default search engine for ChatGPT during its Build event in May.”
